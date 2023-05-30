Senior Connect
Man given life sentence for sex crimes no longer considered for parole

David Jordan
David Jordan(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was approved for parole on May 23 had his parole agreement terminated on Tuesday, May 30.

David Jordan is in prison after being given life sentence for first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and first degree sexual offense, along with a 10-year sentence for indecent liberties with a child in 1986. Jordan was charged with another count of indecent liberties earlier this year, per the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the N.C. Post Release and Parole Commission, he was considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

“MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender. Effective immediately, the offender’s MAPP agreement has been terminated,” states a commission announcement from Tuesday.

The commission says that the case will be reviewed again for parole purposes on or around Jan. 6, 2024.

“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines. If you have questions concerning this matter, please feel free to contact the Commission at (919) 716–3010,” the announcement continues.

