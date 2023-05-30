Senior Connect
Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96

Wayne Jackson at the WECT Studio for an interview in 2019.
Wayne Jackson at the WECT Studio for an interview in 2019.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson passed away at the age of 96 on Monday.

Jackson started working at WECT, then known as WMFD, in 1954 -- just months before Hurricane Hazel hit.

Jackson was host of a 90-minute talk show called Relax with Jax interviewing sports icons.

Jackson also was a sports anchor and station manager at WECT before retiring in in June 1989.

In 2006, Jackson was inducted into the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame.

