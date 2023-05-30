Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson passed away at the age of 96 on Monday.

Jackson started working at WECT, then known as WMFD, in 1954 -- just months before Hurricane Hazel hit.

Jackson was host of a 90-minute talk show called Relax with Jax interviewing sports icons.

Jackson also was a sports anchor and station manager at WECT before retiring in in June 1989.

In 2006, Jackson was inducted into the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame.

