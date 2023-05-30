Senior Connect
Kinston woman jumping and screaming after Cash 5 jackpot win

Aurelia Heiple with her Cash 5 jackpot win.
Aurelia Heiple with her Cash 5 jackpot win.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County woman celebrated a big win from a Cash 5 jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery reports that Aurelia Heiple broke out in a major celebration when she was the winner of the $216,817 Cash 5 jackpot.

She bought her $1 Quick Pick ticket from Murphy Express on West Vernon Avenue in Kinston. When she came back to check the ticket, she got the news and celebrated.

“I was screaming and jumping,” Heiple laughed. “I didn’t know I could move like that.”

She took home $154,482.

Heiple plans to use her winnings to buy a car and do some investing.

