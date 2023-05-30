Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warm but not terribly hot to close May, start June

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The days and weeks that follow Memorial Day can bring big heat but, here in 2023, temperatures seem to be on a slower roll... Through midweek, expect upper 70s to lower 80s for daily highs and 60s for lows. Odds for a passing shower or storm will be about one in four - or chances 20-30% - for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 1.

As the recent ocean storm churned up some cooler water, average surf temperatures for Cape Fear beaches have settled back from around 73 to near 70 degrees. If you are venturing into that brisk surf, please keep it safe amid the two to three-foot breakers. The risk of rip currents should hover in the low to moderate range through midweek.

Peek deeper into June in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

