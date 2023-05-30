COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: South Columbus High School teacher asking for classroom supplies

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - Darren Norris, a teacher at South Columbus High School, is hoping to help his students with supplies to use in his classroom.

Norris is asking for donations through Donors Choose—an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“All too often students come to school without supplies. I want to be able to have a stockpile of supplies so students can use them without having to worry about not being prepared,” Norris said. “I typically buy these items out of pocket.

“I also want them to be able to sanitize their workstations so there are no worries about contracting the cold or flu germs that will likely keep them out of school.”

Cross needs $254 to purchase the items. Once his project is fully funded, Donors Choose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to this project, click here.

