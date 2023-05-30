Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: South Columbus High School teacher asking for classroom supplies

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - Darren Norris, a teacher at South Columbus High School, is hoping to help his students with supplies to use in his classroom.

Norris is asking for donations through Donors Choose—an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“All too often students come to school without supplies. I want to be able to have a stockpile of supplies so students can use them without having to worry about not being prepared,” Norris said. “I typically buy these items out of pocket.

“I also want them to be able to sanitize their workstations so there are no worries about contracting the cold or flu germs that will likely keep them out of school.”

Cross needs $254 to purchase the items. Once his project is fully funded, Donors Choose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to this project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte
Whitey’s Restaurant founder Horace Prevatte passes away
John Kenneth Windham; a burgundy 2000 GMC Sierra
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

Latest News

Jones Lake State Park in North Carolina
Jones Lake State Park to host Juneteenth event with food, music and more
The Nao Trinidad in Wilmington
Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Residents invited to learn more about Calabash River Bridge Replacement project at meeting Wednesday
Two Asian small-clawed otters at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otters moving to larger habitat