Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal

FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that likely won’t change, according to the organization.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1,000 colleges in the U.S. allow students to apply for admission through the Common App.

Soon, those colleges will be able to hide information about a student’s race and ethnicity.

The Common App said it is making the change to allow colleges to do that starting Aug. 1.

The decision could diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education.

The move comes ahead of a Supreme Court’s ruling that would likely ban college and universities from taking race into consideration when admitting students.

Questions about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that likely won’t change, according to the organization.

The common app also lets schools hide information about an applicant’s test scores, birthday, gender and Social Security number.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport
Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
John Kenneth Windham; a burgundy 2000 GMC Sierra
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in...
Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer
FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road
The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the...
The 1865 Society of Pender County, Inc. to host Juneteenth Celebration
Cape Fear River
Army Corps of Engineers to hold public open house to discuss deepening of Wilmington harbor
D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal...
Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer