Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

John Windham is 39-years-old, 5′11″ to 6′ tall with brown eyes, gray hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing camo loungewear leaving the area of Harris Swamp Road in Bolivia at around 12:45p.m. He was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra burgundy in color (similar to truck in included picture).

He may be in the area of Sumter, South Carolina.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

