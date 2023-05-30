Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office) Brunswick County Sheriff's Office searching for...
(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office) Brunswick County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man, John Windham.(WECT staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

John Windham is 39-years-old, 5′11″ to 6′ tall with brown eyes, gray hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing camo loungewear leaving the area of Harris Swamp Road in Bolivia at around 12:45p.m. He was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra burgundy in color (similar to truck in included picture).

He may be in the area of Sumter, South Carolina.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Pedestrian safety bollards installed at Wilmington intersections
NCDOT explains the small white poles spotted at Wilmington intersections
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball advances to finals of the CAA Baseball Championship
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball to play Duke at NCAA regional after win against Northeastern

Latest News

Memorial Day Ceremony at Wilmington National Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremonies held throughout southeastern North Carolina
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society, health department to offer free sports physicals