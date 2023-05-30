Both southbound U.S. 17 lanes closed near I-140 in Brunswick Co. following crash
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that both southbound lanes of U.S. 17 are closed at this time near I-140 in Brunswick County.
According to the DriveNC website, a crash has caused the closure, located near Town Creek.
“Both lanes are closed near Exit 39 (I-140),” states the announcement on DriveNC. “Expected impact to traffic is high.”
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
