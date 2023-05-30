Senior Connect
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation

Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday, May 30, in relation to two arrests that were made following a drug investigation in the Elizabethtown area.

According to the release, on Thursday, May 25, members of the sheriff’s office’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of S Poplar Street in Elizabethtown.

“Shortly after the vehicle yielded to blue lights and siren, the driver, James Brandon Gordon attempted to flee, on foot, from law enforcement officers. After a brief foot chase, Gordon was apprehended without incident. Gordon was found to be in possession of nearly one ounce of Fentanyl as well as amounts of Cocaine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and $478.00 U.S. Currency,” states the announcement.

Following an investigation, 40-year-old Gordon, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking opium/heroin by possession (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams)
  • Trafficking opium/heroin by transport (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams)
  • Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances
  • Two counts of possession of controlled substances on a jail premises
  • Two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Resisting public officer
  • Multiple motor vehicle law violations

Gordon received a $902,000 bond and was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Additional federal charges are expected in this case.

“After this arrest, probable cause was obtained and a search warrant was granted for home in the 600 block of Mercer Mill Road, Elizabethtown. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed the search warrant and additional amounts of Marijuana, Ecstasy/MDMA, and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized,” the sheriff’s office adds.

Following this search, 40-eyar-old Thomasina Corlee Wright, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of schedule I controlled substances
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substances
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wright received a $10,000 bond and was held at the BCSO Detention Center.

