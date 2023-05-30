Senior Connect
Application period opens June 1 for Coastal Reserve local advisory committees

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The application period for N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve local advisory committees opens June 1.

Community members are needed for each of the Coastal Reserve’s 10 sites:

  • Bird Island Reserve
  • Bald Head Woods Reserve
  • Zeke’s Island Reserve
  • Masonboro Island Reserve
  • Permuda Island Reserve
  • Rachel Carson Reserve
  • Buxton Woods Reserve
  • Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
  • Currituck Banks Reserve
  • Emily and Preyer Buckridge Reserve

The local advisory committees provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites. They consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations.

“Local advisory committees promote effective communication between the Reserve and the local community and represent a variety of perspectives from communities around the reserve sites,” a NC DEQ news release states. “Each committee includes members with knowledge and experience representing relevant topical areas, according to the needs and uses at each site. These topical areas may include education, research, commercial use, recreational use, traditional use such as hunting and fishing, neighboring property ownership, volunteering, and non-profit community organization or interest group.”

Applications will be available at deq.nc.gov/coastal-reserve-LAC and must be submitted between June 1 and June 30, 2023.

Committee members serve five-year terms.

Additional information can be found here.

