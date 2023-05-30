Senior Connect
The 1865 Society of Pender County, Inc. to host Juneteenth Celebration

The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the...
The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Courthouse of Burgaw.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The 1865 Society of Pender County, Inc. has announced it will host its first Juneteenth Celebration.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Courthouse in Burgaw.

“The purpose of this Celebration is to educate, celebrate and engage present and future generations keeping alive the relevant culture and rich history and heritage heritage of African Americans,” said Karen Malloy, President of the 1865 Society of Pender County, Inc.

