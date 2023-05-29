UNCW baseball wins CAA tournament, clinching NCAA tournament bid

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Seahawks baseball with another win against Northeastern.

The Seahawks beat them 5-4 in the CAA Championship Tournament, they will now play in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

Details on where and who they will be playing are set to be announced Monday at noon during the selection show.

