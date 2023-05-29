Senior Connect
UNCW baseball wins CAA tournament, clinching NCAA tournament bid

UNCW Seahawks Logo
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Seahawks baseball with another win against Northeastern.

The Seahawks beat them 5-4 in the CAA Championship Tournament, they will now play in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

Details on where and who they will be playing are set to be announced Monday at noon during the selection show.

