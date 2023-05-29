Rules and safety tips for a fun and safe Summer on the water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Memorial Day weekend kicks off the Summer boating season.

As part of National Safe Boating week, members of the U.S. Coast Guard, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Marine Patrol and several law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to follow the rules on the water and to be sure to take the proper safety precautions before you head out.

“We want everyone to go out and enjoy it and have a safe, happy and healthy boating season. Be very mindful of your surroundings. Be mindful of your equipment, make sure it’s in proper working order before you head out,” said T.C. Stacy with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Despite delivering the same message each year, 20 people still lost their lives on the water in North Carolina last year. More than half were not wearing a life vest.

“You never know when you could fall off the boat and be in the water. And the last thing you want to do is be without a life jacket,” said Logan Adkisson with the U.S. Coast Guard in Oak Island.

There must be a life vest for each person on the boat, and it should fit properly. Each one has weight recommendations on it. Children on the boat must be wearing a life vest.

“In North Carolina, if you’re under the age of 13, you’re required to wear a personal flotation device while the vessel is afloat,” said Stacy.

That’s not the only “must have” needed on the boat.

“An appropriate fire extinguisher based on your boat, that people are wearing their kill switch lanyard, which is just a disabling device for the engine. And so if you were to fall overboard, or fall down away from the operating station, your engine would stop as soon as that’s removed,” said Adkisson.

You need to be able to notify the coast guard if you need help. If your several miles offshore, your cell phone won’t work.

“We see people on the water without a radio and means of signaling the Coast Guard if they are in distress or need help. And the Coast Guard is always monitoring channel 16 and ready to answer a call. So it doesn’t any good if if they have a radio onboard,” said Adkisson.

If alcohol is onboard, the rules on the road are the same on the water. The legal limit is .08. There will be plenty of eyes patrolling the water for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the Summer.

“When somebody’s driving erratically, they’re too close to the back of another boat pass, you know, fixed objects at a higher rate of speed. There is a distance; you got to be so many feet away from a fixed object where you go in greater than no wake speed,” said Stacy.

It’s also a good idea to take a boating safety class. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-05 (Southport/Oak Island/Shallotte) is offering one next month.

The course will be taught at the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), Assembly Room at 795 Ocean Highway (Route 17) in Supply, North Carolina. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The course fee is $35.00 per person or $30.00 for two or more attendees. To register, email Dawn Smith.

And it’s important to note anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, must pass a boater safety course and carry a boater education card.

