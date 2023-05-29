Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to use caution and be aware of the conditions before deciding to enter the water after they responded to a water rescue Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the department, a call came in regarding a water rescue at The Point around 4:47 Sunday afternoon.

The Oak Island Fire Department’s Quick Response Vehicle responded within minutes.

Upon arrival, the crew found three juveniles in the water, two of which had made it back to knee depth, with a 14-year-old still farther out and showing signs of struggle and having ingested seawater.

Crews were able to save the 14-year-old who was then transported to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center for further evaluation.

Water conditions on Sunday were at “Red Flag”, due to the large storm system that moved through Southeastern North Carolina.

