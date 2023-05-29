Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water

Water rescue
Water rescue(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to use caution and be aware of the conditions before deciding to enter the water after they responded to a water rescue Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the department, a call came in regarding a water rescue at The Point around 4:47 Sunday afternoon.

The Oak Island Fire Department’s Quick Response Vehicle responded within minutes.

Upon arrival, the crew found three juveniles in the water, two of which had made it back to knee depth, with a 14-year-old still farther out and showing signs of struggle and having ingested seawater.

Crews were able to save the 14-year-old who was then transported to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center for further evaluation.

Water conditions on Sunday were at “Red Flag”, due to the large storm system that moved through Southeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
Pedestrian safety bollards installed at Wilmington intersections
NCDOT explains the small white poles spotted at Wilmington intersections
Quinquetta Tyreesa Sansbury
Wilmington police charge woman with stealing firearm, assault and robbery
Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville City Council to hold public hearing on proposed FY2023-24 budget
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC

Latest News

UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball wins CAA tournament, clinching NCAA tournament bid
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball advances to finals of the CAA Baseball Championship
Police lights generic
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits