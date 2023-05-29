New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society, health department to offer free sports physicals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society and the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Department will offer free sports physicals this week for those wanting to take part in middle school and high school athletics.

The physicals will take place on June 1 at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield Street.

Girls physicals will start at 5:30 p.m. with boys to follow 6:30.

The physical screening forms linked in the flyer below must be completed and signed by parent/legal custodian or the athlete will not be permitted to participate.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.