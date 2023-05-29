Local events planned to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Festivals, markets and more are planned throughout the month to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

Pride Month is held in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, which began after police raided a Manhattan gay bar on June 28. Per the Library of Congress, homosexuality was still illegal at the time, and police interrogated and arrested several people in the bar. Protests began the same day and stretched on for several days near the bar.

The Library of Congress says that although Pride Month came about in the 90s as LGBT History Month, the first of many pride marches in New York City was held just a year after the uprising on June 28, 1970.

Some local events celebrating Pride Month include:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.