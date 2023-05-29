Local events planned to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Festivals, markets and more are planned throughout the month to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month in June.
Pride Month is held in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, which began after police raided a Manhattan gay bar on June 28. Per the Library of Congress, homosexuality was still illegal at the time, and police interrogated and arrested several people in the bar. Protests began the same day and stretched on for several days near the bar.
The Library of Congress says that although Pride Month came about in the 90s as LGBT History Month, the first of many pride marches in New York City was held just a year after the uprising on June 28, 1970.
Some local events celebrating Pride Month include:
- Pride Silent Disco (18+)
- Saturday, June 3 from 7 to 11 p.m.
- Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington, 1020 Princess St., Wilmington
- Featuring music through headphones provided by three DJs
- Hi-Wire Pride Fest
- Sunday, June 4 from noon to 10 p.m.
- Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington, 1020 Princess St., Wilmington
- Vendor market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free drag shows from 6 to 8 p.m. and Varnish afterparty starting at 8 p.m.
- Family Pride Festival
- Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Dr., Wilmington
- Games, food trucks, resources, music and more
- Industry Night Drag Show (18+)
- Monday, June 12 from 7 to 11 p.m.
- SeaWitch Cafe and Tiki Bar, 227 Carolina Beach Ave., Carolina Beach
- Drinks and drag queens
- Drag the River Pride Party and Drag Brunch (18+)
- Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Warehouse on Water, 15 S. Water St., Wilmington
- Brunch included with purchase and drag queens from Wilmington and Charlotte
- Pride Party at The Rooftop Bar (21+)
- Sunday, June 18 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
- The Rooftop Bar at N. Front Theatre, 21 N. Front St., Wilmington
- DJs, dancing and performances by Prwincezz Malaysia Kay, Ebony Valentino and Karma.
- Adult Pride Prom: Under The Sea (21+)
- Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- The Eagle’s Dare, 420 N. 3rd St., Wilmington
- Food trucks, pride merch, music, dancing and more in support of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast
- Born This Way Pride Celebration
- Sunday, June 25 from 1 p.m. until closing
- Coglin’s Wilmington, 206 Market Street, Wilmington
- Drag shows at 4 and 6 p.m., live music from MB love, body art and more
