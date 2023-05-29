Leland to host 2023 Hurricane Expo on June 10

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland’s third annual Hurricane Expo is set to take place at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, June 10.

“The goal of the Hurricane Expo is to ensure residents are prepared for a potential hurricane by offering a one stop shop for emergency resources, answering any storm-related questions, and making key stakeholders and partner agencies available to citizens. Residents are invited to receive valuable information and training from local, state, and federal experts on what to expect and how to prepare ahead of the upcoming hurricane season,” states an announcement from the town.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include workshops covering the hurricane season outlook from the National Weather Service and other important weather information.

“The time to prepare for a possible hurricane is now, and preparation begins with knowledge,” Leland Emergency Management Chief John Grimes said. “Since its inception, the Hurricane Expo has proven to be a critical tool in ensuring thousands of our community members, whether brand-new or lifelong residents, are prepared for the potential impacts of hurricane season.”

Workshops will be offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and1:30 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., a question and answer panel will be held with town staff and public safety officials. You can submit questions by reaching out to Grimes at jgrimes@townofleland.com.

A touch-a-truck will also be held during the expo to help the community learn about fire engines and water rescue equipment.

