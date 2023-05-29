First Alert Forecast: lingering storm system much weaker than before

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After red flag rip current conditions Friday and Saturday, green to yellow flags will fly at Cape Fear beaches this Memorial Day. Please keep it safe in that 70-degree surf! Chances for a lingering misty shower or pop-up storm will begrudgingly stay above zero - like 20 to 30% for Memorial Day, 40% for Tuesday, and 20 to 30% for Wednesday - as the ghost of the early holiday weekend storm system continues to haunt the region. Enough warm sun should mix in for generally seasonable temperatures to close May, with daily highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect nightly lows mainly in the lower and middle 60s. Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast and have a nice, safe, and reflective Memorial Day, my friend!

