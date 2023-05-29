Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cameron Art Museum to screen short film on Montford Point Marines

Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is partnering with Fox Wilmington to screen the short film, Our America: Mission Montford Point.

The event will be held Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum.

The Disney-produced film chronicles the story of the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.

“After the film screening, we will host a cross-generational panel discussion featuring Marine veterans, including an original Montford Point Marine, Vietnam and Gulf War vets, and more,” a Facebook post from the museum states.

The featured panelists include:

  • F.M. Hooper - Montford Point Marine
  • Sergeant Curtis Carlton – Gulf War
  • Staff Sergeant Larry Farrior – Lebanon/Beirut
  • Corporal Hubert Reaves – Vietnam
  • Sergeant Cary Godwin - Vietnam
  • Lt. Col Dianne Jinwright - United States Air Force (Ret.)

The event is free but pre-registration is encouraged. You can pre-register at http://ow.ly/WA4u50Ox6xt

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Pedestrian safety bollards installed at Wilmington intersections
NCDOT explains the small white poles spotted at Wilmington intersections
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball advances to finals of the CAA Baseball Championship
Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville City Council to hold public hearing on proposed FY2023-24 budget

Latest News

A Juneteenth celebration at the Cameron Art Museum in 2022
Community invited to events for Juneteenth Festival Week
A woman waves at Wilmington City Hall during Pride Month in 2022
Local events planned to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
HONEYBEE
City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation to host Honey Harvest
Community invited to memorial day ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina