Cameron Art Museum to screen short film on Montford Point Marines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is partnering with Fox Wilmington to screen the short film, Our America: Mission Montford Point.

The event will be held Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum.

The Disney-produced film chronicles the story of the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.

“After the film screening, we will host a cross-generational panel discussion featuring Marine veterans, including an original Montford Point Marine, Vietnam and Gulf War vets, and more,” a Facebook post from the museum states.

The featured panelists include:

F.M. Hooper - Montford Point Marine

Sergeant Curtis Carlton – Gulf War

Staff Sergeant Larry Farrior – Lebanon/Beirut

Corporal Hubert Reaves – Vietnam

Sergeant Cary Godwin - Vietnam

Lt. Col Dianne Jinwright - United States Air Force (Ret.)

The event is free but pre-registration is encouraged. You can pre-register at http://ow.ly/WA4u50Ox6xt

