Cameron Art Museum to screen short film on Montford Point Marines
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is partnering with Fox Wilmington to screen the short film, Our America: Mission Montford Point.
The event will be held Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum.
The Disney-produced film chronicles the story of the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.
“After the film screening, we will host a cross-generational panel discussion featuring Marine veterans, including an original Montford Point Marine, Vietnam and Gulf War vets, and more,” a Facebook post from the museum states.
The featured panelists include:
- F.M. Hooper - Montford Point Marine
- Sergeant Curtis Carlton – Gulf War
- Staff Sergeant Larry Farrior – Lebanon/Beirut
- Corporal Hubert Reaves – Vietnam
- Sergeant Cary Godwin - Vietnam
- Lt. Col Dianne Jinwright - United States Air Force (Ret.)
The event is free but pre-registration is encouraged. You can pre-register at http://ow.ly/WA4u50Ox6xt
