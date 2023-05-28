First Alert Forecast: improving conditions to wrap up Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! An offshore/coastal low pressure system will continue to push through the Carolinas today, offering up more opportunities for showers and gusty storms. Heavy surf, strong rip & longshore currents and rough seas have been a staple in Your First Alert Forecast and will likely affect beachgoing and boating once again Sunday; however, improvement is underway. The rip current risk remains high for all east-facing beaches this Sunday; make sure you are cautious if you decide to get in the water!

Warmer highs are expected as low pressure glides farther north. Temperatures will climb deeper in the 70s and lower 80s the next several days. Fewer showers and storms ought to provide a few brighter breaks particularly for Memorial Day. Surf and sea conditions are also expected to settle a bit by then, too.

The official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just days away beginning June 1st. Are you prepared for the upcoming season? Click here for details and answers to FAQ’s: https://www.wect.com/weather/hurricane/

