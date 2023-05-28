Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: improving conditions to wrap up Memorial Day weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, May 27, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! An offshore/coastal low pressure system will continue to push through the Carolinas today, offering up more opportunities for showers and gusty storms. Heavy surf, strong rip & longshore currents and rough seas have been a staple in Your First Alert Forecast and will likely affect beachgoing and boating once again Sunday; however, improvement is underway. The rip current risk remains high for all east-facing beaches this Sunday; make sure you are cautious if you decide to get in the water!

Warmer highs are expected as low pressure glides farther north. Temperatures will climb deeper in the 70s and lower 80s the next several days. Fewer showers and storms ought to provide a few brighter breaks particularly for Memorial Day. Surf and sea conditions are also expected to settle a bit by then, too.

The official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just days away beginning June 1st. Are you prepared for the upcoming season? Click here for details and answers to FAQ’s: https://www.wect.com/weather/hurricane/

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
Pedestrian safety bollards installed at Wilmington intersections
NCDOT explains the small white poles spotted at Wilmington intersections
Quinquetta Tyreesa Sansbury
Wilmington police charge woman with stealing firearm, assault and robbery
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Dominion Energy Continues Development of First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Turbine...
North Carolina joins East Coast states’ effort to establish regional fisheries mitigation for offshore wind development

Latest News

First Alert Action Day
First Alert Forecast: isolated flooding & dangerous coastal conditions to slowly improve
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, May 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 26, 2023
A truck driver travels through a flooded road in Leland on May 19, 2023.
Southeastern North Carolina prepares for wet and windy Memorial Day weekend