Whiteville City Council to hold public hearing on proposed FY2023-24 budget

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Council is holding a public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, to receive comments from citizens on the proposed FY2023-24 Operating Budget.

Anyone who wants to be heard by the council can submit written comments and speak at the hearing at 6:30 p.m. or as soon as the agenda allows. Written comments should be submitted to this email and must be sent in by twenty-four hours before the meeting.

“The proposed Operating Budget does not include a proposed property tax rate increase, the property tax rate remains at 0.51 cents per $100 in value. The downtown municipal tax district does not include a rate increase and will remain at its current rate of 12 cents per $100 in value,” council staff wrote in a press release.

The proposed budget was presented to the council on May 26, and a copy of the budget is available for public inspection in the City Clerk and the City’s Finance office at City Hall or online here.

