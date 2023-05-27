Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Whiteville City Council to hold public hearing on proposed FY2023-24 budget

Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville City Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Council is holding a public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, to receive comments from citizens on the proposed FY2023-24 Operating Budget.

Anyone who wants to be heard by the council can submit written comments and speak at the hearing at 6:30 p.m. or as soon as the agenda allows. Written comments should be submitted to this email and must be sent in by twenty-four hours before the meeting.

“The proposed Operating Budget does not include a proposed property tax rate increase, the property tax rate remains at 0.51 cents per $100 in value. The downtown municipal tax district does not include a rate increase and will remain at its current rate of 12 cents per $100 in value,” council staff wrote in a press release.

The proposed budget was presented to the council on May 26, and a copy of the budget is available for public inspection in the City Clerk and the City’s Finance office at City Hall or online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Andrew Snyder
Missing Leland man located and charged after deputies allegedly find children living in abandoned car
A statement from Clearwater Gifts & Essentials on the passing of Pam Elliott
White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion
Antonio Greene
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
Tony Michael Crisco
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Julien Noel Rojas
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Stroke survivor shares close call, urges people to know the signs of a stroke
The Cameron Art Museum hosted a living history event to honor the US Colored Troops that fought...
Cameron Art Museum issues call for USCT descendants
David Christy, stroke survivor, pictured with his wife.
Stroke survivor shares close call, urges people to know the signs of a stroke
Bolivia Fire Department crews respond to two-car crash