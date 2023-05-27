UNCW baseball advances to finals of the CAA Baseball Championship
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -After postponing the game due to weather Friday evening, top-seeded UNCW hit the field on Saturday to finish the CAA Baseball Tournament against third-seeded Northeastern.
UNCW sprang into action and won 6-5, in 10 innings to advance to the finals of the 2023 CAA Baseball Championship.
The Seahawks will face either Elon or Northeastern at 5 p.m. on Sunday for the conference championship.
The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament next month.
