UNCW baseball advances to finals of the CAA Baseball Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -After postponing the game due to weather Friday evening, top-seeded UNCW hit the field on Saturday to finish the CAA Baseball Tournament against third-seeded Northeastern.

UNCW sprang into action and won 6-5, in 10 innings to advance to the finals of the 2023 CAA Baseball Championship.

The Seahawks will face either Elon or Northeastern at 5 p.m. on Sunday for the conference championship.

The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament next month.

