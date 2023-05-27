Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport Police Department seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Southport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.

According to a press release from Southport Police Department, officers responded at approximately 4:15 Saturday morning to a unresponsive female laying in the 200 block of E. 8th Street.

It was later determined that the female was struck by a vehicle that left the area, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Pedestrian safety bollards installed at Wilmington intersections
NCDOT explains the small white poles spotted at Wilmington intersections
Quinquetta Tyreesa Sansbury
Wilmington police charge woman with stealing firearm, assault and robbery
This year, it appears four key staff members didn’t have their contracts renewed: three college...
‘Bloody May’ returns to CFCC, several top administrators apparently removed in reorganization
Kristin Renee Williams
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Latest News

State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Erik Estrada: Former “CHiPs” star is now busy making Divine Renovations (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville City Council to hold public hearing on proposed FY2023-24 budget
Stroke survivor shares close call, urges people to know the signs of a stroke