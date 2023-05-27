Southport Police Department seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Southport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.

According to a press release from Southport Police Department, officers responded at approximately 4:15 Saturday morning to a unresponsive female laying in the 200 block of E. 8th Street.

It was later determined that the female was struck by a vehicle that left the area, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.