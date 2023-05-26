Wilmington police looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Friday, May 26, that it is looking for 34-year-old Kristin Renee Williams.

According to the release, Williams is 5′9″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities believe that Williams may be traveling by foot.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. If you have information about her whereabouts, please call (910) 765-7822.

