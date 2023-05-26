Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Kristin Renee Williams
Kristin Renee Williams(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Friday, May 26, that it is looking for 34-year-old Kristin Renee Williams.

According to the release, Williams is 5′9″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities believe that Williams may be traveling by foot.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. If you have information about her whereabouts, please call (910) 765-7822.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from Clearwater Gifts & Essentials on the passing of Pam Elliott
White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion
Anthony Andrew Snyder
Missing Leland man located and charged after deputies allegedly find children living in abandoned car
Tony Michael Crisco
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Antonio Greene
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Thor from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services
Ex-Harnett high school teacher accused of sex acts with students faces 95 charges, according to warrants
Wilmington Sharks opening day
Veterans Memorial Park of America in Whiteville.
Ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at Veterans Memorial Park of America today