Wilmington police charge woman with stealing firearm, assault and robbery

Quinquetta Tyreesa Sansbury
Quinquetta Tyreesa Sansbury(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested Quinquetta Tyreesa Sansbury on Thursday, May 25, in connection to a street robbery investigation.

Police charged her with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, larceny of a firearm, kidnapping 1st degree, robbery with a dangerous weapon, resist delay obstruct public officers and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had a parole violation from another agency.

Police say she is being held at the county jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

The WPD says that Sansbury is allegedly involved in a crew of people responsible for street robberies, and more charges are expected.

“We have other suspects that can’t be named at this moment; however, this case is still open and active,” a WPD representative stated.

