Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

White House welcomes college basketball champions

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa April 2, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NCAA basketball champions are visiting the White House Friday.

President Joe Biden will host the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team first.

There were questions about whether the team would go to the white house after the first lady Jill Biden suggested that both LSU and the team that finished second - University of Iowa - should come to the celebratory ceremony.

Later on Friday, Biden will also host the University of Connecticut’s men’s team.

Afterwards, he is departing the White House to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Camp David.

UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's...
UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's NCAA college basketball championship, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.(Jessica Hill | AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Andrew Snyder
Missing Leland man located and charged after deputies allegedly find children living in abandoned car
A statement from Clearwater Gifts & Essentials on the passing of Pam Elliott
White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion
Tony Michael Crisco
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Antonio Greene
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
Julien Noel Rojas
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

Latest News

South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
PHOTOS: Pilot locked out of plane crawls through window
Vehicle collision on Hwy 17 near Kentucky Avenue in Brunswick County on May 26
Bolivia Fire Department crews respond to two-car crash
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention