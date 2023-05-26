Southeastern North Carolina prepares for wet and windy Memorial Day weekend

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - More rain is expected for much of southeastern North Carolina this weekend, just one week after nearly 10 inches of rain flooded roads and left cars underwater in parts of Brunswick County.

Leland Emergency Management Chief John Grimes says crews have spent the week cleaning debris out of the town’s stormwater systems. He hopes that will help keep the roads clear this weekend.

“There is something different this time and that is that we’re expecting this rain to fall over a longer period of time,” said Grimes. “So, the ability of the rainwater to [run] off and go into our stormwater system at a slower pace is what we are expecting currently. And then if needed, then we’ve gone back and checked our troubled spots to make sure any kind of obstacles we had over last Friday have been resolved as best as possible.”

If you plan to hit the road this weekend, New Hanover County Assistant Emergency Manager Anna McRay says trying to drive over flooded roads is never a good idea.

“We are expecting some pretty significant rainfall. You know, we have had some good rain over the past few weeks, so we take the chance to remind everybody to Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” said McRay. “If they come across any kind of roadways that have water on them that appears to be flooding, just go ahead and find another way around.”

While people might not flock to the beach given the forecast, McRay says even if you do go to the beach, avoid swimming in the ocean.

“We’re expecting some pretty high probability of rip currents which can very easily pull even the best swimmers away from the shore,” said McRay. “So, we’re reminding people, if you really feel like you need to go into the water, which we don’t recommend this weekend, to swim near the lifeguard stands.”

