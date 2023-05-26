Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A singer-songwriter who was arrested while on tour in South Carolina took to social media to address the drug charges on Monday.

Paul Cauthen, an alt-country musician from East Texas also known as “Big Velvet”, started in the duo Sons of Fathers. He later launched a solo career, releasing four albums so far.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center, Cauthen was arrested on May 18 by Isle of Palms police. He is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance.

Singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour in South Carolina (Charleston Co. Detention Center)

After Cauthen bonded out of the detention center, he posted about the incident on Facebook and Instagram.

“I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and want to clear up some of what’s being said,” Cauthen wrote. “I am not a drug dealer and I don’t ‘manufacture’ drugs. The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water.”

Cauthen canceled shows in Knoxville and Hurricane Mills, Tennessee after his arrest.

