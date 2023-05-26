Senior Connect
Season ends for Hoggard women’s soccer team, continues for East Columbus softball

Hoggard girls soccer team loses to Chapel Hill, East Columbus loses to North Duplin
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 season ended on a down note Thursday night for the Hoggard High School women’s soccer team.

The 11th-seeded Lady Vikings lost a 2-1 overtime decision on the road to #2 Chapel Hill 2-1 in the 4A Eastern Semifinal. With the victory, Chapel Hill will now travel to Wilmington on Tuesday to take on top-seeded Ashley High School in the state semifinal.

In the NCHSAA 1A softball playoffs, tenth-seeded East Columbus had the chance to finish off fourth-seeded North Duplin at home in game two of the best-of-three eastern final series. After winning the series opener 9-5 on the road Tuesday night, the Gators dropped a 12-3 decision to the Rebels, sending the series back to North Duplin for Game 3 to be played Saturday night at 7:00pm. The winner will advance to the 1A state championship series.

