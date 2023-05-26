Season ends for Hoggard women’s soccer team, continues for East Columbus softball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 season ended on a down note Thursday night for the Hoggard High School women’s soccer team.

The 11th-seeded Lady Vikings lost a 2-1 overtime decision on the road to #2 Chapel Hill 2-1 in the 4A Eastern Semifinal. With the victory, Chapel Hill will now travel to Wilmington on Tuesday to take on top-seeded Ashley High School in the state semifinal.

In the NCHSAA 1A softball playoffs, tenth-seeded East Columbus had the chance to finish off fourth-seeded North Duplin at home in game two of the best-of-three eastern final series. After winning the series opener 9-5 on the road Tuesday night, the Gators dropped a 12-3 decision to the Rebels, sending the series back to North Duplin for Game 3 to be played Saturday night at 7:00pm. The winner will advance to the 1A state championship series.

