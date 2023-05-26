Senior Connect
Ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at Veterans Memorial Park of America today

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a free meal for veterans.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Park of America on Friday, May 26.

According to the announcement from organizers, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a free meal for veterans.

The park is located at 6354 James B. White Hwy S in Whiteville, and has been built to honor all veterans.

