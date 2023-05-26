Ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at Veterans Memorial Park of America today

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Park of America on Friday, May 26.

According to the announcement from organizers, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a free meal for veterans.

The park is located at 6354 James B. White Hwy S in Whiteville, and has been built to honor all veterans.

