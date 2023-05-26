Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Thor from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services

Thor, an approximately four-month-old tabby kitten, is available for adoption from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Thor, an approximately four-month-old tabby kitten, is available for adoption from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services.

According to his handlers, Thor has a “spunky” personality and loves to be the center of attention. Additionally, he enjoys being around people and is very playful.

While in the care of the sheriff’s office, Thor has enjoyed playing with his cat toys and meeting other people as well as the new animals that are brought to the shelter. He likes to hang out on people’s shoulders and keep them company.

Those interested in adopting Thor can do so in person at the shelter, located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville, or online here. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted by phone at (910) 641-3945 or by email at animal.services@columbussheriff.com.

The adoption fee for Thor is $55.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from Clearwater Gifts & Essentials on the passing of Pam Elliott
White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion
Anthony Andrew Snyder
Missing Leland man located and charged after deputies allegedly find children living in abandoned car
Tony Michael Crisco
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Antonio Greene
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Thor from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services
Up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered, Skippy loves to go for car rides and watch TV with...
Pet of the Week: Skippy from Monty’s Home
Pet of the Week: Skippy from Monty’s Home
Oakley, an approximately 1-2 year-old Cattle mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Oakley from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue