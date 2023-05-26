Pet of the Week: Thor from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Thor, an approximately four-month-old tabby kitten, is available for adoption from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services.

According to his handlers, Thor has a “spunky” personality and loves to be the center of attention. Additionally, he enjoys being around people and is very playful.

While in the care of the sheriff’s office, Thor has enjoyed playing with his cat toys and meeting other people as well as the new animals that are brought to the shelter. He likes to hang out on people’s shoulders and keep them company.

Those interested in adopting Thor can do so in person at the shelter, located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville, or online here. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted by phone at (910) 641-3945 or by email at animal.services@columbussheriff.com.

The adoption fee for Thor is $55.

