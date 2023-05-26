Senior Connect
NHC Commissioner Dane Scalise meets with delegates at NCACC Advocacy day

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s newest commissioner Dane Scalise met with members of the local delegation at the Association of County Commissioners’ Advocacy Day in Raleigh on Thursday, May 25.

Scalise stressed that leaders need to make New Hanover County a priority when it comes to funding to ease its needs, including replacing the cape fear memorial bridge, funding to renourish the beaches, treatment options for opioid addiction and ensuring neighboring counties have clean water.

“I think we’ve got to be so insistent on making sure we get the resources that we need from Raleigh because we represent so much more than just a place for the people living in New Hanover County. We are a destination for the people of this state, the people of this country,” Scalise said.

A long-term replacement for the bridge will require more work on a local level before leaders will devote commitment, according to Scalise. Scalise also says that with the area’s population and building booms increasing infrastructure needs, ways to develop to ease traffic congestion needs to be a high priority for state lawmakers.

