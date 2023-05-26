NCDOT explains the small white poles spotted at Wilmington intersections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Short white poles have been added near some intersections in Wilmington as part of a statewide pedestrian safety project.

The bollards have been placed at the intersections of S. 17th and Castle streets and 3rd and Market streets. The NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division (IMD) is working with other municipalities and NCDOT units to install the low-cost additions.

“Sites were selected based on existing street designs that may present pedestrian safety concerns as well as sites characterized with a history of crashes, including pedestrian injury crashes in recent years. Treatments include a combination of paint, bollards (the white poles), and curb wedges in multiple quadrants of the intersection,” said Rail and IMD Communications Officer Liz Macam.

The goal is to reduce vehicle turning speeds and pedestrian crossing distance to make these intersections safer for pedestrians.

“The treatments are anticipated to remain installed for a minimum of 90 days for evaluation of the performance and impact of the treatment. NCDOT is excited to partner with our municipalities on low-cost measures that will have an immediate positive impact on pedestrian safety,” She continued.

Pedestrian safety bollards installed at Wilmington intersections (WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.