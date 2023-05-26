Merchant Marine wreath-laying ceremony held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Merchant Marine wreath-laying ceremony was held in Wilmington on Friday in honor of National Maritime Day.

The event, which was sponsored by the Wilmington Propeller Club, was originally scheduled for May 19 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The ceremony took place at the Veterans Memorial in Riverfront Park.

The Merchant Marines are civilian mariners who assist military operations on the water.

During World War II, more than 9,500 Merchant Mariners lost their lives in service to our country.

