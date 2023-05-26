Senior Connect
Lane of U.S. 701 bridge in Elizabethtown to close Wednesday for work

U.S. 701 bridge outside of Elizabethtown
U.S. 701 bridge outside of Elizabethtown(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of the U.S. 701 bridge in Elizabethtown will close for work on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the announcement, the closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to allow crews to move the river gauge to the new bridge structure.

“This river gauge is used by the NC Flood Mapping group to monitor the Cape Fear River at Elizabethtown,” states the NCDOT in its release. “Times delays in each travel direction will only be about 15 minutes.”

