House declared a complete loss after fire in Burgaw

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Pender County responded to the scene of a house fire at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

According to the Burgaw Fire Department, the house at 265 Penderlea Highway wasn’t being used as a residence at the time of the fire, but it had been previously.

Crews contained the fire 35 minutes later, and it was cleared at 12:36 a.m. The fire department says the home was a complete loss and, according to Pender County’s online map, was worth about $25,000.

The Burgaw Fire and Police departments, Pender County EMS, Penderlea Fire Department, Pender EMS and Fire, and Pender Emergency Management responded to the scene.

Nobody was injured, and the fire is still under investigation.

