Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Grilling, propane safety tips from local fire department

Grilling Safety Reminders Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Grilling Safety Reminders Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
By Mara McJilton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Memorial Day weekend is when many families fire up the grill for the first time of the summer season.

Wendy Giannini-King is the community risk reduction coordinator for the Wilmington Fire Department and offers a few pieces of advice to keep safety first.

“Keep your grill out from under eaves and overhangs. And don’t let those flames flare up to big, keep it in control, watch your drinking, pay attention to what you’re doing and keep the kids and the pets away from an outside grill.”

If the forecasted bad weather keeps you inside, Wendy says do not put your grill in your garage or any enclosed space.

“Not only will you and your pets be breathing harmful chemical chemicals and you know things coming off that grill. But it’s a fire hazard too.”

Most importantly, make sure you hook up the propane tank to your grill properly to avoid a leak and potential hazard.

“Just make sure that you’re looking over them to make sure there’s not anything loose or super rusty. And as you’re hooking up the lines of the propane tank to the grill, you can use a simple solution of just some dish soap and some water and squirt it on that line and see if anything bubbles. Just a little line leak test is what I’d recommend,” Giannini-King said.

If your tank is older, it’s best to head to the store and replace it just to be on the safe side.

Anytime you’re getting a new propane tank from the store, don’t leave it filled in a hot car for any period of time because the tanks are pressurized.

Simple steps to keep you and your family safe this grilling season.

“Please remember that first responders come to you when you’re in danger. But it reduces the risk all the way around if you behave safely, then they don’t have to travel quickly through the streets and the tourists and the visitors and the chaos of the holiday weekend as well,” Giannini-King said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme
A statement from Clearwater Gifts & Essentials on the passing of Pam Elliott
White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
Tony Michael Crisco
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Anthony Andrew Snyder
Missing Leland man located and charged after deputies allegedly find children living in abandoned car

Latest News

Lifeguards train ahead of rough beach conditions at Carolina Beach
The nCinio Hunger Solution, which houses the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s...
How the new food bank facility will support the Wilmington community
H2GO’s reverse osmosis treatment plant to start pumping treated water into distribution system
Ashley Lomboy (left) speaks to the Classical Charter Schools of America Board of Trustees
Classical Charter Schools Board of Trustees changes controversial grooming standards