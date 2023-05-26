GLOW Academy to hold first graduation during weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first-ever graduation at Glow Academy will take place on Saturday, May 27.

The ceremony will take place indoors due to the weather, and the doors will open for the commencement ceremony in the cafeteria at 8:15 a.m. The graduation will begin at 9 a.m.

After graduation, GLOW will host a light breakfast and celebration.

Tickets are required for entry, which can be picked up from the Will Call table under the awning near the bus lot at the back entrance of the building.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.