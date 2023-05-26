Senior Connect
GLOW Academy to hold first graduation during weekend

GLOW Academy students on college decision day, May 4, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first-ever graduation at Glow Academy will take place on Saturday, May 27.

The ceremony will take place indoors due to the weather, and the doors will open for the commencement ceremony in the cafeteria at 8:15 a.m. The graduation will begin at 9 a.m.

After graduation, GLOW will host a light breakfast and celebration.

Tickets are required for entry, which can be picked up from the Will Call table under the awning near the bus lot at the back entrance of the building.

WECT's Frances Weller takes part in Food Lion Feeds event