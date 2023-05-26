Senior Connect
City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation to host Honey Harvest

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation has just announced it is hosting a Honey Harvest with the New Hanover County Beekeeper’s Association and park staff, on Saturday, June 3, for a hands-on honey harvest experience.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Halyburton Park, located at 4099 S 17th St.

Honey Harvest will educate people about honeybees and their importance as pollinators, while giving event-goers the opportunity to assist with extraction from the honeycombs, and fill their own mason jar with honey from the hives of Halyburton Park Apiary to take home.

Pre-registration is required for the free event, and only one registration is necessary per family.

Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Those who would like to attend can register online at the City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation website or call (910) 341-0075.

Attendees must also bring their own mason jars to fill.

