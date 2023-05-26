Cameron Art Museum issues call for USCT descendants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum has issued a call for any descendants of the United States Colored Troops regiments for a homecoming celebration to honor the legacy of the more than 1800 black men who fought two days on the museum grounds in 1865.

The museum erected a bronze culture in November 2021 by local artist Stephen Hayes of eleven men in the USCT that fought in the Civil War.

“It took a combined community effort to excavate the land, comb through old military documents, and raise money to commission the artist and install the permanent installation of Boundless on our grounds. As we take a deeper look into the individual lives that marched, fought, and died, we know only so much information can be found online. The stories of these brave men were passed down as oral histories that live in the hearts and minds of the descendants walking the globe today,” Cameron Art Museum writes in a press release.

Descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th USCT regiments have been called for the museum’s oral history collection and the celebration

For more information, you can contact Daniel Jones, Cultural Curator at CAM, at his email. The documented names of the soldiers that served in the USCT can be found here.

