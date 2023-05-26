Bolivia Fire Department crews respond to two-car crash

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from Bolivia responded to a two-car crash on Hwy 17 near Kentucky Avenue on Friday morning, May 26.

According to the Bolivia Fire Department, nobody in either vehicle was trapped, and injured people were transported by EMS.

“With incoming severe weather please be cautious on the roadways, heavy rain fall and extreme wind gusts can make the roads dangerous so try to stay inside if you can! Great work to the crews who responded to assist!” states a social media post from the department.

Vehicle collision on Hwy 17 near Kentucky Avenue in Brunswick County on May 26 (Bolivia Fire Department)

