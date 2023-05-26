Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 NC House members resign leadership positions after race, abortion comments

Kidwell, McNeely
Kidwell, McNeely(WNCN)
By Kathryn Hubbard and Michael Hyland
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Two members of the North Carolina State House of Representatives resigned from their leadership positions on Thursday after making comments related to race and abortion.

CBS 17 previously reported on May 17 that during a debate on expanding the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Program, Rep. Jeff McNeely (R-Iredell) asked Rep. Abe Jones (D-Wake) if he could have gotten into Harvard had Jones not “been an athlete or a minority.”

“Would you have been able to, maybe, achieve this if you were not an athlete or a minority?” asked McNeely.

“Hopefully I wasn’t the only one that got shocked by that comment, that the only reason you went to Harvard was because you were Black and an athlete?” Jones asked back.

McNeely then replied, “I did not say that. I said did that end up being one of the reasons. I do not know that. I asked him this. I asked him.”

“When I graduated from Harvard, I was ranked [number] 2. So, I earned my place, and I did well,” said Jones while House members applauded.

McNeely apologized for his comment and Jones accepted the apology.

Last week during an abortion veto override vote, Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Pamlico) made a comment about Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams (D-Cabarrus) “going to the Church of Satan” after she shared her abortion experience.

CBS 17 asked Staton-Williams what she thought about the comment.

“I think as a person of faith, and believe as a person of faith, it’s just unfortunate that his comments, the things that were said because they didn’t align with him and his faith that I couldn’t have my own faith and my own beliefs.,” she said.

In a statement to CBS 17, Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne) confirmed that Kidwell and McNeely resigned from their leadership positions.

“Today it was announced on the House floor that Rep. Keith Kidwell and Rep. Jeff McNeely have resigned their appointed Deputy Whip positions. As elected officials, we must serve by example and be accountable for our actions, especially as leaders in the caucus. While apologies have been made and accepted, we believe this is an appropriate action and step forward. The House Republican Caucus remains united as we work towards our shared goals this legislative session.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

A statement from Clearwater Gifts & Essentials on the passing of Pam Elliott
White Lake business identifies employee who died after propane explosion
Anthony Andrew Snyder
Missing Leland man located and charged after deputies allegedly find children living in abandoned car
Tony Michael Crisco
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Antonio Greene
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme

Latest News

Erik Estrada, the former star of the hit show "CHiPs", joins the "1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast...
Erik Estrada: Former “CHiPs” star is now busy making Divine Renovations (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport concert fundraiser postponed
The Hoggard High women's soccer team saw their season come to an end Thursday night in the 4A...
Season ends for Hoggard women’s soccer team, continues for East Columbus softball
Dane Scalise at NCACC Advocacy day
NHC Commissioner Dane Scalise meets with delegates at NCACC Advocacy day