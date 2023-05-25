Senior Connect
Wilmington Sharks, Brunswick Surfin' Turfs seasons kick off today

The Wilmington Sharks will kick off its season at home against the Morehead City Marlins on Thursday, May 25.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two local collegiate summer baseball teams will kick off their seasons this week.

On Thursday, May 25, the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs will play the Clayton Clovers in Clayton. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be the first game of the season for the Turfs, who compete in the Old North State League.

The full Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs schedule can be found here. The team plays at Founders Field at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia. More information about the team, including tickets, can be found on the Turfs website.

The Wilmington Sharks will kick off its season at home against the Morehead City Marlins on Thursday, May 25. Playing at Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium in Wilmington, the game will begin at 7 p.m. The Sharks compete in the Coastal Plain League.

The complete Sharks schedule can be found here, with more information about the team, including tickets, available on the Wilmington Sharks website.

