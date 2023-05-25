Wilmington police looking for runaway teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, May 25 that it is looking for 16-year-old Shanice Timmons.

According to the announcement, she was last seen on Sunday, May 21, in the 400 block of Racine Drive.

Authorities describe Timmons as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 220 pounds, having black and pink hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

