Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police looking for runaway teen

Shanice Timmons
Shanice Timmons(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, May 25 that it is looking for 16-year-old Shanice Timmons.

According to the announcement, she was last seen on Sunday, May 21, in the 400 block of Racine Drive.

Authorities describe Timmons as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 220 pounds, having black and pink hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series
James Pelcher
Silver Alert issued for missing Oak Island man

Latest News

No charges for Fayetteville officers after woman shot 17 times, Attorney General says
Julien Noel Rojas
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
Ashley High girls soccer team wins against Holly Springs in Eastern semifinal match
Ashley women’s soccer advances to Final Four, Topsail softball stays alive with win Wednesday night
Port of Wilmington.
Port of Wilmington tops the list for most productive port in North America