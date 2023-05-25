Top-seeded UNCW opens CAA baseball tournament on Thursday against Delaware

Senior Connect
The top-seeded UNCW Seahawks open CAA baseball tournament play on Thursday, taking on fifth-seeded Delaware at 3:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WECT) - The top-seeded UNCW Seahawks will open Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament play on Thursday, taking on fifth-seeded Delaware at 3:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Delaware defeated #4 College of Charleston 7-4 in the tournament’s opening game Wednesday.

The Seahawks (30-21) earned the tournament’s #1 seed last weekend by sweeping William and Mary, securing the regular season title with a 19-8 record.

William and Mary will play the College of Charleston at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game. The sixth-seeded Tribe lost to #3 Northeastern 6-0 in Wednesday’s other opening-round game.

Thursday’s tournament schedule:

6) William & Mary vs. 4) College of Charleston (11:00 a.m.)

5) Delaware vs 1) UNCW (3:00 p.m.)

3) Northeastern vs 2) Elon (7:00 p.m.)

Fans can follow the tournament action by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

