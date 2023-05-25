Sunset Beach police saves egret from fishing line entanglement in a tree

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach police officers saved an egret that was stuck in a tree and tangled in a fishing line on Clubhouse Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Gray with the police department was able to untangle the bird, when they realized the egret was unable to fly.

The appropriate personnel was contacted and the egret was taken to an Oak Island rehabilitation facility.

“Thank you Officer Gray for saving one of the most easily observed and identified wading birds of North Carolina,” Sunset Beach Police Department states in a Facebook post.

