Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released details concerning a chase and subsequent arrest that took place on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the release from the WPD, units conducted a traffic stop at N Kerr Avenue and McClelland Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The vehicle failed to stop and officers pursued the suspect,” states the release from police. “43-year-old Antonio Greene of Rocky Point eventually stopped the car and fled on foot. Several officers including the K-9 unit assisted with the foot chase. Greene was located by a WPD K-9 a short time later laying down in the bushes. Units also located a large quantity of narcotics including 41 grams of methamphetamine, crack/cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and various pills that were discarded by Greene after he had jumped over a fence.”

As of Thursday, Greene is being held under a $3,500,000 secured bond at the NHCSO Detention Center and, among other charges, is facing the following:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

PWIMSD Schedule III Controlled Substance

PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Speeding to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors

Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing an Officer

Fictitious Registration

Driving While License Revoked

