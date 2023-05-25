Senior Connect
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase

Antonio Greene
Antonio Greene(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released details concerning a chase and subsequent arrest that took place on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the release from the WPD, units conducted a traffic stop at N Kerr Avenue and McClelland Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The vehicle failed to stop and officers pursued the suspect,” states the release from police. “43-year-old Antonio Greene of Rocky Point eventually stopped the car and fled on foot. Several officers including the K-9 unit assisted with the foot chase. Greene was located by a WPD K-9 a short time later laying down in the bushes. Units also located a large quantity of narcotics including 41 grams of methamphetamine, crack/cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and various pills that were discarded by Greene after he had jumped over a fence.”

As of Thursday, Greene is being held under a $3,500,000 secured bond at the NHCSO Detention Center and, among other charges, is facing the following:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • PWIMSD Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Speeding to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors
  • Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing an Officer
  • Fictitious Registration
  • Driving While License Revoked

