Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released details concerning a chase and subsequent arrest that took place on Tuesday, May 23.
According to the release from the WPD, units conducted a traffic stop at N Kerr Avenue and McClelland Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The vehicle failed to stop and officers pursued the suspect,” states the release from police. “43-year-old Antonio Greene of Rocky Point eventually stopped the car and fled on foot. Several officers including the K-9 unit assisted with the foot chase. Greene was located by a WPD K-9 a short time later laying down in the bushes. Units also located a large quantity of narcotics including 41 grams of methamphetamine, crack/cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and various pills that were discarded by Greene after he had jumped over a fence.”
As of Thursday, Greene is being held under a $3,500,000 secured bond at the NHCSO Detention Center and, among other charges, is facing the following:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- PWIMSD Schedule III Controlled Substance
- PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Speeding to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors
- Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing an Officer
- Fictitious Registration
- Driving While License Revoked
