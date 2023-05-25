Portion of Mallard St. to close in Wilmington for ‘Clear Run Drainage’ project work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that beginning Wednesday, May 31, the portion of Mallard Street between Clear Run Drive and Rill Road will close for Clear Run Drainage project work.

“This project is the largest stormwater capital improvement project that the City of Wilmington has ever undertaken to reduce chronic flooding, improve water quality, and enhance natural habitat,” states the City of Wilmington in its announcement. “Clear Run Branch is highly impacted and impaired due to excessive stormwater flows from upstream development. Phase 1 is nearing completion and Phase 2 will get underway in approximately one year. Although Phase 1 does reduce flooding along the New Centre Drive area, it will be even more reduced with the completion of Phase 2.”

The portion of road is expected to be closed for about a month, with an expected completion date of Friday, June 30.

