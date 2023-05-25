Pender County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says that a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to illegal online activities on Wednesday, May 24.

According to the PCSO, detectives arrested Rocky Point-resident Adair Morales Hernandez on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The PCSO says that detectives found videos of children being sexually assaulted in conversations between Hernandez and others online. He was arrested while deputies searched his house, per the PCSO.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond, and the PCSO expects additional charges.

“Anyone with information regarding Adair Morales Hernandez is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437,” the PCSO states in the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.