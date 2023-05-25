Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County Library adds seed library to Hampstead Branch

From left to right: Teri Ross, Karen Burkett, Kellyn Dwyer-Croop, and Jessi Neal at the seed...
From left to right: Teri Ross, Karen Burkett, Kellyn Dwyer-Croop, and Jessi Neal at the seed library in the Pender County Library Hampstead Branch(Pender County Library)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Library Hampstead Branch is now home to a seed library, per an announcement from the county on Thursday, May 25.

“The Topsail Township Friends of the Library received a $1,000 grant from the Pender County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association (PCEMGVA) for the initial setup of the project. There is a variety of vegetables, herbs, and flower seeds available for Pender County Library patrons to ‘check out’ for free,” states an announcement from the county.

Guests can choose up to five seed packets to take with them to plant, and they are encouraged to harvest seeds from their crop and donate them back to the library.

“A community becomes stronger when they have the knowledge and resources to feed themselves and beautify their home,” said Karen Burkett, manager of the Hampstead Branch. “We are thrilled to receive this grant and establish this new service.”

The library was made out of a card catalog cabinet, and the labels were drawn by Meg McGrew, owner of the Wilmington-based business Elegant Envelopes.

You can visit the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 75 Library Drive. The library can be contacted at 910-270-4603.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series
James Pelcher
Silver Alert issued for missing Oak Island man

Latest News

Topsail Beach
Pender Co. receives national award for ‘Beach Clean’ project
Special Olympics New Hanover Co. to host dance celebration event Friday
YMCA to open Legion Stadium and Robert Strange pools on Memorial Day weekend
Wrightsville Beach police to hold sunset connect community event