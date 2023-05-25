Pender County Library adds seed library to Hampstead Branch

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Library Hampstead Branch is now home to a seed library, per an announcement from the county on Thursday, May 25.

“The Topsail Township Friends of the Library received a $1,000 grant from the Pender County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association (PCEMGVA) for the initial setup of the project. There is a variety of vegetables, herbs, and flower seeds available for Pender County Library patrons to ‘check out’ for free,” states an announcement from the county.

Guests can choose up to five seed packets to take with them to plant, and they are encouraged to harvest seeds from their crop and donate them back to the library.

“A community becomes stronger when they have the knowledge and resources to feed themselves and beautify their home,” said Karen Burkett, manager of the Hampstead Branch. “We are thrilled to receive this grant and establish this new service.”

The library was made out of a card catalog cabinet, and the labels were drawn by Meg McGrew, owner of the Wilmington-based business Elegant Envelopes.

You can visit the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 75 Library Drive. The library can be contacted at 910-270-4603.

